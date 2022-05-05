Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best deals on smartphones, wearables, TVs, appliances and more

Amazon Summer Sale 2022, which started on May 4, will be on till May 7. The e-commerce giant is offering discounts across a wide range of products, including smartphones, wearables, TVs, home appliances and more. The sale is currently live with exchange offers, no-cost EMI options and more.

Here are a few best deals that you can get in the Amazon Summer Sale.

Best Deals on Smartphones

Apple iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 128GB storage variant is now offered at Rs. 64,900 (original price- Rs. 79,900) during the Summer Sale. Additional discount worth up to Rs. 17,000 is available on exchange of old smartphones.

Buy now at: Rs. 64,900 or Rs. 47,900 with exchange

OnePlus 9RT

The OnePlus 9RT is priced at Rs. 42,999 but as a part of the Summer Sale, a coupon-based discount worth Rs. 4,000 is offered by the company. Buyers using ICICI bank cards can get another discount of up to Rs.750. Additionally, customers can get a maximum exchange discount of Rs. 21,000.

Buy now at: Rs. 38,999 or 17,999 with exchange

Redmi Note 11

The Redmi Note 11 starts at Rs. 12,999 (original price was Rs. 13,499 at the time of launch) in the Summer Sale. A coupon-based discount of Rs. 1,250 is also available. Additionally, up to Rs. 1,000 off is offered to customers paying with Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, and RBL Bank cards. An exchange discount of up to Rs. 12,200 is available as well.

Buy now at: Rs. 11749

Best deals on wearables

Fire-Boltt SupremeSmart watch- Black, Large

The smartwatch’s price has dropped to Rs. 2,499 from Rs. 12,999 in the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. Therefore, customers can effectively save Rs. 10,000 on this smartwatch from Fire-Boltt.

Buy now at Rs. 2,499

pTron Force X11 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

pTron is offering a discount of 75 percent on the smartwatch and it is available at Rs. 1,999 in the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. Customers can save Rs, 6000 by getting the watch now.

Buy now at Rs. 1,999

Amazfit GTS 2 Smart Watch

The Amazfit GTS 2 Smartwatch is available at a 33 percent discount on the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. The price of the watch has dropped to Rs. 11,999 and customers can save Rs. 6,000 by getting it now.

Buy not at Rs. 11,999

Redmi Watch 2 Lite Smartwatch

The Redmi Watch 2 Lite is available at flat 50 percent discount, bringing the price down to just Rs. 3,999 as a part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

Buy now at Rs. 3,999

Best deals on home appliances

Samsung 6.5 kg fully automatic top loading washing machine

The Samsung fully automatic washing machine is available at Rs. 14, 490 after a 14 percent on the Summer Sale. A coupon-based discount of Rs. 750 is available as well. ICICI and RBL bank credit card users can get an additional 10 percent discount on non-EMI transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 14,490 or Rs. 13,740 after discount

AmazonBasics 564 L side-by-side door refrigerator

The 564L AmazonBasics refrigerator is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 48,499, after a 42 percent discount on the Summer Sale. ICICI and RBL bank credit card users can get an additional 10 percent discount on non-EMI transactions and no cost EMI option is also available.

Buy now at Rs. 48,499

Best deals on Smart TVs

Mi 50-inches 4K UHD Smart TV

The Mi 4K UHD Smart LED TV is available with a 29 percent discount and no-cost EMI option on select bank cards at the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. Additionally, exchange offers and an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 is available for HDFC credit card users.

Buy now at Rs.29,990

Sony Bravia 4K ultra HD smart Android LED TV (43 inches)

The Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is currently selling for its lowest price of Rs. 46,990 with a discount of around Rs. 4000 on the Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

Buy now at Rs. 46,990

Samsung crystal 4K series ultra HD smart LED TV (55 inches)

The Samsung Crystal , Ultra HD (4k) LED Smart TV is available for Rs. 48,990 after a 34 percent discount on the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. No cost EMI plus exchange offers are also available.

Buy now at Rs. 48,990

LG 4K ultra HD smart LED TV (50 INCHES)

The 50-inch 4K LED LG TV is available for Rs. 44,990 in the Summer Sale and after a discount of Rs. 3000 as compared to its original price.

Buy now at Rs. 44,990

Best deals on audio equipment

boAt Aavante Sound Bar 1160

This 60 Watt 2.0 Channel Wireless Bluetooth soundbar from boAt is available at Rs. 3,999 after a 60 percent discount on the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. Another 10 percent discount is available for ICICI credit card users on Non-EMI transactions and no cost EMI is also offered.

Buy now at Rs. 3,999.

JBL Flip 4

The JBL Flip 4 wireless Bluetooth speaker is available at Rs. 6,498 after a 35 percent discount on the Amazon Summer Sale. Additionally, a 10 percent discount is available for ICICI and RBL bank credit card users for non-EMI transactions.

Buy now at Rs. 6,498

Sony WH-XB910N

The noise-cancelling headphones from Sony are available at 25 percent discount bringing the price down to Rs. 14,990 (Rs. 5,000 cut) on the Amazon Summer Sale 2022. An additional discount of Rs. 2,000 is available on prepaid transactions of all bank cards.

Buy now at Rs. 14,990 or Rs. 12,990 after discount