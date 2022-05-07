Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best deals on ACs, refrigerators

The Amazon Summer Sale, which started on May 4, ends tomorrow. Customers were treated to great deals and discounts in the first two days of the Amazon sale across segments such as smartphones, TV, home and kitchen appliances, consumer electronics, groceries, and beauty and fashion essentials. Those who have missed the offers on home appliances like refrigerators and ACs can look forward to big savings from brands such as Samsung, LG, Godrej, Lloyd and Daikin.

Further, debit card and credit card users of ICICI Bank can avail additional offers at the Amazon Summer Sale.

Here’s a look at the best deals on air conditioners and refrigerators at the sale:

Samsung 253L Double Door Refrigerator

One of the most popular choices in the segment, the Samsung 253L double door refrigerator has auto defrost to stop ice-build up. The refrigerator is suitable for families with 2 to 3 members. It has a 3 star energy rating and is highly energy efficient. The product is available at the Amazon Summer Sale for Rs 26,290 against the MRP of Rs 31,990. Additionally, a buyer can avail a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs 1,250 on using ICICI Bank credit card in a non-EMI transaction.

Godrej 185L Single Door Refrigerator

The Godrej 185 litres direct-cool refrigerator is suitable for small families and bachelors. The refrigerator has an annual energy consumption of 210 kilowatt hours and a 2 Star energy rating. The original price of the product is Rs 16,350, which is now available at Rs 11,990 at the sale.

Whirlpool 265 L Double Door Refrigerator

The German Steel coloured convertible Whirlpool refrigerator comes with an Intellisense inverter technology that auto-connects with the home inverter. The technology helps in efficiently adapting to cooling according to the internal load, thereby reducing energy consumption. The refrigerator carries an MRP of Rs 28,250 and is available at Rs 26,740 at the Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

Lloyd 1 Ton Inverter Split AC

The Lloyd 1 ton voice & WiFi enabled AC can be operated through devices like Alexa & Google Assistant and the consumer’s smartphone. The AC comes with an inverter compressor that automatically adjusts power, thereby making it more energy efficient. The AC has a 3 Star energy rating. Priced at Rs 53,990, the product is available for Rs 30,000 on Amazon now.

Daikin 0.8 Ton Fixed Speed Split AC

The white colour Daikin 0.8 ton fixed speed split AC has a non-inverter compressor. With a capacity of 0.8 ton, the AC is suitable for small sized rooms of up to 100 sq.ft. It comes with a 3 star energy efficiency rating. A buyer can get this AC for Rs 26,999 on Amazon against its original price of Rs 37,400.

Voltas 1.4 Ton 5 Star Fixed Speed Window AC

The Voltas 1.4 ton 5 star fixed speed window AC is suitable for medium-sized rooms of up to 150 sq ft. The window AC comes with a 5 star energy rating. The 1.4 ton capacity AC is available for Rs 27,590 against Rs 33,990.