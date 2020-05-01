  • SENSEX
Amazon sees biggest impact on international business in India due to COVID-19

Updated : May 01, 2020 11:34 AM IST

Amazon had announced an additional $1 billion investment in India during founder Jeff Bezos' recent visit.
Amazon said that the company expects to spend $4 billion or more on COVID-19 related expenses.
Amazon saw operating losses on its international business, which is led by India, grow to $398 million in the March quarter
