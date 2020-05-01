Retail Amazon sees biggest impact on international business in India due to COVID-19 Updated : May 01, 2020 11:34 AM IST Amazon had announced an additional $1 billion investment in India during founder Jeff Bezos' recent visit. Amazon said that the company expects to spend $4 billion or more on COVID-19 related expenses. Amazon saw operating losses on its international business, which is led by India, grow to $398 million in the March quarter First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365