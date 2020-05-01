Amazon sees biggest impact on international business in India due to COVID-19

Amazon said the biggest impact the company has seen of the COVID-19 lockdown on its international business has been in India.

In India, e-commerce companies have only been allowed to sell essential goods since the start of the lockdown on March 25, thus leading to billions of dollars of losses for the sector in terms of sales.

"I think the biggest impact internationally has been in India, where of course, similar to other companies in India, we're now only fulfilling our essential goods such as grocery. So that's cut back a lot on our offering, and we will further expand when the Indian government announces that we're allowed to resume operations. So we're in a bit of a holding pattern except for grocery in India," Amazon CFO Brian Olsavsky said in an earnings call on Thursday.

Earlier this week, Amazon India head Amit Agarwal had tweeted marking the PMO and commerce minister Piyush Goyal, urging that the government allows e-commerce firms to resume full operations.

CNBC-TV 18 reported that with just days before the lockdown is expected to come to an end on May 3, the e-commerce sector has still not received any clarity on whether the companies can restore full operations.

Amazon has also faced similar challenges in France, where the company has been directed by courts to only stick to delivering essential products.

"In France, there have been restrictions placed on us by the French courts. They did not impact Q1 business because essentially led to the closure of our French fulfillment centers in the middle of April," the CFO said.

Amazon had announced an additional $1 billion investment in India during founder Jeff Bezos' recent visit.

Amazon saw operating losses on its international business, which is led by India, grow to $398 million in the March quarter, compared to losses of $90 million in the year before period. International sales in the quarter grew to $19.1 billion compared $16.2 billion year-on-year.

Amazon's total sales for the quarter grew to $75 billion compared to $59.7 billion a year ago. However, net income fell to $2.5 billion from $3.5 billion YoY.

Amazon said that the company expects to spend $4 billion or more on COVID-19 related expenses.