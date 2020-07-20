Retail Amazon says exports of Indian MSMEs, brands crossed $2 billion under its global seller program Updated : July 20, 2020 06:49 PM IST In 2019, more than 800 Indian MSMEs on the program surpassed $131, 375 (Rs 1 crore) in e-commerce exports sales. The key product categories exported include home, health & personal care, apparel, jewellery and kitchen, according to Amazon. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply