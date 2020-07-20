Amazon says exports of Indian MSMEs, brands crossed $2 billion under its global seller program

Amazon on Monday said Indian MSMEs and brands, selling under its Global Seller Program, have crossed $2 billion in cumulative e-commerce exports.

Launched in 2015, the program enables Indian micro small and medium enterprises to sell ‘Made in India’ products to the world using Amazon’s platform and over 15 global websites, according to the Jeff Bezos-led e-commerce company.

Indian MSMEs are increasingly seeing e-commerce exports as an opportunity to grow their business.

The number of exporters on Amazon has grown to more than 60,000, with sellers joining from metros as well as tier 2 and tier 3 cities.

Delhi, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana emerged as the top states with most e-commerce exporters with Gujarat and Rajasthan swapping places at number 3 and 4, respectively.

In January 2020, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025.

“We are excited with the rapid growth being witnessed by Indian MSMEs and brands on Amazon Global Selling. It took the program three years to hit cumulative exports of $1 billion and it has grown 100% to hit the next $1 billion in less than 18 months, to cross the $2 billion milestone in cumulative exports from India,” said Amit Agarwal, Senior VP and Country Head Amazon India, at the launch of the third edition of Amazon Exports Digest.

“The program is rapidly boosting exports from India and helping build global Indian brands. We will continue to make exports easy for Indian entrepreneurs and businesses of all sizes and fulfil our pledge of enabling $10 billion in e-commerce exports by 2025.”

Unveiling the third edition of the Amazon India ‘Exports Digest 2020’, Nitin Gadkari, Union Road Transport and MSME minister, said, “MSME sector contributes about 30 percent of the growth of the country and about 48 perent of India's exports.”

The minister added that export is the key priority for the government and the focus is on supporting Indian MSMEs to be more successful in the international markets and increasing their share of exports to 60 percent.

Since the beginning of 2020, as the world faced an unprecedented situation that necessitated people to stay at home and work from home, thousands of Indian MSMEs served customers globally through e-commerce exports.

‘Made in India’ products across categories like health and hygiene, nutritional supplements and home essentials saw heightened demand from customers in markets like the US, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Japan, Australia, among others.

“In these challenging times, e-commerce exports have provided a robust model for these Indian exporters helping them sustain their business and support the people and families who depend on their business. Amazon Global Selling will continue to provide an easy and quick-to-scale channel for exports for Indian MSMEs”, added Amit Agarwal.

In 2019, more than 800 Indian MSMEs on the program surpassed $131, 375 (Rs 1 crore) in e-commerce exports sales.

The key product categories exported include home, health & personal care, apparel, jewellery and kitchen, according to Amazon.