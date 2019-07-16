cnbctv-18 budget 2019
#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
Motilal Oswal
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Motilal Oswal
Home Retail
Retail

Amazon rivals ride on Prime Day marketing as protests unfold

Updated : July 16, 2019 06:23 AM IST

Walmart Inc, Target Corp and eBay Inc all run their own special promotions to coincide with the annual sale, which this year Amazon has stretched to two days.
Target announced deal days which will run on the same days as Prime Day - July 15 and 16. Walmart offered promotions from July 14th-17th, while eBay announced a July 15 "crash sale."
The mid-summer shopping event is estimated to bring in $5.8 billion in sales this year for Amazon globally, compared to $3.9 billion last year, according to Coresight Research.
Amazon rivals ride on Prime Day marketing as protests unfold
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

DCB Bank Q1 Results: Here are the key expectations

DCB Bank Q1 Results: Here are the key expectations

Federal Bank Q1 results preview: Key things to watch out for

Federal Bank Q1 results preview: Key things to watch out for

Infosys or TCS: Which stock brokerages prefer post Q1 earnings?

Infosys or TCS: Which stock brokerages prefer post Q1 earnings?

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV