Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Here are some tips to get the best deals

Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner for India. The mega two-day shopping event is slated for July 23-24, and tonnes of deals across categories will be offered during these 48 hours.

Here are some tips and tricks to help you find great deals

1. Research in advance and set a budget

As it is a limited time event, the best deals will fly off the shelves quickly. Therefore, it is important to do your research in advance if you have a particular product like smartphones, earphones, etc to purchase. Use Google search to find out what products will be on sale and make a target list in advance. Accordingly set a budget to avoid running out of funds and to restrict your impulse purchases at the same time.

2. Set a reminder

You can set a reminder to receive notifications for any available deals related to your recent Amazon searches. This can be on the Amazon shopping app itself.

3. Take advantage of early deals and lightening deals

Popular deals and products are expected to sell out quickly. Therefore, you should start early and set a reminder. There will also be 'Lightning Deals; that will be offered only for a few hours during the Prime Day, offering extra discounts. Make sure you take advantage of these time-bound deals early on.

4. Make sure you are getting a discount and not falling for a ‘doorbuster’ deal

Just because it’s Prime Day, it does not mean all offers will be great. In fact, some products may cost more than their standard price during such shopping events. Sellers may take advantage of the promotions and sell items at inflated prices. Thus, research of product prices, deals and planning your shopping is essential.

5. Focus on Amazon products

Amazon tends to offer the biggest discounts on its own products. Brands like Amazon Basics, Solimo, and other product of Amazon maybe offered at higher discounts during the event. In addition, there are some other specific brands as well will be offered at the lowest prices during the event.

6. Get help from Alexa

Amazon Alexa can help you keep a track of deals on your favourite products. You can ask Alexa to proactively notify you up to 24 hours in advance of a deal becoming available for desired item you have in your wish list, shopping cart, or saved for later.

7. Check the warranty and return policies