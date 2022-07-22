Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 — Best iPhone deals you can't possibly ignore

E-commerce giant Amazon India is set to host its annual sale, Prime Day on July 23 and 24. During the Prime Day sale, exclusive discounts and offers will be provided to Prime subscribers on various products, including Apple phones. Prime Day will begin at 12 am on July 23 and will continue till July 24.

iPhone Deals on Prime Day

Customers can get up to Rs 20,000 off on iPhones during the Prime Day sale. The deals are offered on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13: Customers can get the iPhone 13 (128GB) for Rs 66,900 on Prime Day. The iPhone 13 comes with a super bright display, a durable design, and best in class camera.

Price on Flipkart: Rs 74,209

iPhone 13 Pro: Customers can get the iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) for Rs 1,10,900 on Prime Day. The iPhone 13 Pro has a massive camera upgrade over the iPhone 13 with several additional features.

Price on Flipkart: Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max: Customers can get the iPhone 13 Pro Max (265GB) for Rs 1,30,900 on Prime Day. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion display.

Price on Flipkart: Rs 1,39,900

The above-mentioned prices are exclusive of bank offers and exchange offers.

Additionally, Amazon Prime customers can save more with select bank offers such as 10 percent savings on payment using ICICI Bank credit/debit cards, SBI credit cards as well as EMI transactions on ICICI Bank credit/debit cards.