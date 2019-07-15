Retail
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: These fake websites created by 16Shop can trap you
Updated : July 15, 2019 08:34 AM IST
Security researchers Oliver Devane and Rafael Pena of McAfee Labs discovered that a phishing website 16Shop has been targeting Amazon users for alleged financial theft, News18 reported.
According to the researchers, 16Shop has been targeting users since May 2019. Earlier it targeted Apple users by creating a fake login page and urged users to re-enter credit card details, the report said.
