Amazon Prime Day Sale: No-cost EMIs, discount on credit, debit cards and other offers

Amazon's two-day Prime Day sale will end today. The Prime Day sale, which is available exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers across 18 countries, offers attractive discounts on items across all categories including smartphones, TVs, laptops, and electronic gadgets. Besides discounts on prices, the Amazon Prime Day sale also has various offers on modes of payments such as discounts on payments via credit and debit cards and no-cost EMIs. Here are the different offers available on payments:

Upto 10 percent discount on HDFC credit/debit card

HDFC Bank exclusively offers a 10 percent discount on payments through the bank's credit card or debit card. The discount is available on the minimum purchase order of Rs 3,000 and the maximum discount that can be availed through the offer is Rs 3,500.

If the total purchase is less than Rs 50,000, the bank offers a 10 percent discount of up to Rs 1,750, according to the offer details on the Amazon website. The bank gives an additional Rs 1,750 cashback if the total purchase amount is higher than Rs 50,000.

HDFC Bank also offers no-cost EMIs on several items ordered during the Prime Day sale.

Amazon Prime Day sale: Top best deals on smartphones, TVs, electronic gadgets

Amazon Pay: Rs 1,100 cashback offers on food, travel and bills

Amazon offers a cashback worth a maximum of Rs 1,100 on payments through Amazon Pay digital wallet for food, bills, travel and money transfer. A customer making a purchase during the Prime Day sale receives an email from Amazon containing offers on Amazon Pay.

Here is a list of some of the offers on Amazon Pay wallet.

No-cost EMIs: Credit cards, debit cards and Bajaj Finserv

Customers can also make orders using no-cost EMIs offered by several banks on debit and credit cards during the Prime Day sale. Bajaj Finserv too has the facility.

According to offer details on the website, no-cost EMIs are available on all major credit cards. Meanwhile, SBI, HDFC, Kotak, ICICI and Axis Bank offer no-cost EMIs on debit cards.

Exchange offers