Amazon Prime Day Sale: No-cost EMIs, discount on credit, debit cards and other offers
Updated : July 16, 2019 11:30 AM IST
HDFC Bank exclusively offers a 10 percent discount on payments through the bank's credit card or debit card.
Amazon offers a cashback worth a maximum of Rs 1,100 on payments through Amazon Pay digital wallet for food, bills, travel and money transfer.
