Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: These are the best deals on mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches

Amazon Prime Day is now live with its 48-hour sale, offering millions of products this year. It is the 3rd consecutive year when Amazon Prime members will be able to avail huge discounts on products across categories.

Deals will be available to Amazon Prime Members only. Along with discounts, the e-tailer is also launching 1,000 new products during the sale.

If you are not a Prime member, you can become one by paying an annual membership amount of Rs 999 or a monthly fee of Rs 129. The membership includes free fast delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, as well as early access to deals.

Here are some of the best Prime Day deals:



OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant which costs Rs 32,999 on Amazon.



Nokia 6.1 Plus; 6+64 GB [Store Price: Rs 20,499 | Prime Price: Rs 11,999]



Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange



Samsung Galaxy M20; 3+323 GB [Store Price: Rs 11,290 | Prime Price: Rs 9,990]



Huawei Y9 [Store Price: Rs 18,990 | Prime Price: Rs 11,990]



Honor 8X; 4+64 GB [Store Price: Rs 17,999 | Prime Price: Rs 11,999]



Oppo A7 [Store Price: Rs 16,990 | Prime Price: Rs 9,990]



LG W30 Aurora Green



Amazfit BIP Lite smartwatch



New Intel-powered laptops



Amazon is also offering cashback offers up to Rs 2,000 on flight bookings made through Amazon Pay. Buyers can save up to Rs 400 on tickets priced about Rs 4,999 and Rs 2,000 on tickets worth Rs 20,000+. The cashback will be credited to the Amazon Pay balance within 3 working days.

Additional 10 discounts will also be offered if you are using Amazon Pay to make the transaction. A user can add a minimum of Rs 1,000 and can be eligible for a maximum cashback of Rs 200. The cashback will be credited to the Amazon Pay account by July 20.

Amazon is also offering a special discount of 50 percent for its first time young Prime users (aged between 18 to 24). They will receive a cashback of Rs 500 on their Amazon Pay account once they sign up for the Prime membership and pay Rs 999.

For HDFC Bank customers, Amazon is offering up to 10 percent instant cashback on purchases made through the bank's credit or debit card. The minimum transaction amount needed to avail the cashback is Rs 3,000, while the maximum cashback one can receive is Rs 10,000.