Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Catch the best deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops

The first day of Amazon Prime Day sale saw plenty of promotions, ranging from lightning deals and deep discounts on a plethora of tech gadgets and gizmos.

It is the third consecutive year that the world's largest e-commerce company, Amazon is hosting a 48-hour-long sale.

Here are some of the best Prime Day deals:



OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant which costs Rs 32,999 on Amazon.



Nokia 6.1 Plus; 6+64 GB [Store Price: Rs 20,499 | Prime Price: Rs 11,999]



Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange



Samsung Galaxy M20; 3+323 GB [Store Price: Rs 11,290 | Prime Price: Rs 9,990]



Huawei Y9 [Store Price: Rs 18,990 | Prime Price: Rs 11,990]



Honor 8X; 4+64 GB [Store Price: Rs 17,999 | Prime Price: Rs 11,999]



Oppo A7 [Store Price: Rs 16,990 | Prime Price: Rs 9,990]



LG W30 Aurora Green





Amazfit BIP Lite smartwatch



New Intel-powered laptops



Amazon's trademark products, Kindle and Echo Smart, are also on sale at discounted rates.



Additional 10 percent discounts will also be offered if you are using Amazon Pay to make the transaction. A user can add a minimum of Rs 1,000 and can be eligible for a maximum cashback of Rs 200. The cashback will be credited to the Amazon Pay account by July 20.

Amazon is also offering a special discount of 50 percent for its first time young Prime users (aged between 18 to 24). They will receive a cashback of Rs 500 on their Amazon Pay account once they sign up for the Prime membership and pay Rs 999.