Retail
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: Catch the best deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops
Updated : July 16, 2019 08:50 AM IST
It is the third consecutive year that the world's largest e-commerce company, Amazon is hosting a 48-hour-long sale.
Deals and discounts are available to Prime members only - a subscription-based feature that allows free-shipping and other offers.
