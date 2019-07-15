Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: These are the best deals available on laptops

Amazon's Prime Day sale is now live with offers on various products for the third consecutive year. Available to Amazon Prime members, the sale allows customers to buy a variety of electronic gadgets at impressive prices till midnight on July 16. Here are some of the best Laptop deals available as part of the offer:

Dell Inspiron 3567: The Dell laptop comes with some really stunning features including Intel’s Core i3 processor with integrated Intel HD graphics. Featuring a 15.6-inch HD display, it comes with a 4GB RAM and high battery life. The gadget, which originally costs Rs 42, 419, can be bought for just Rs 27,990.

Lenovo Ideapad 330: An affordable 15-inch laptop, the Lenovo model comes with overall sturdiness making it ideal for rough use. The model which is already regarded as highly affordable comes with a 4 GB RAM. Originally priced at Rs 43,990 the model can be bought for Rs 25,990 as part of the offer.

Dell Vostro 3568: The model is seen as a go-to gadget for those who do not have to do heavy work using the device. Sporting a 6th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive the laptop comes with Windows 10 Home. While the model costs Rs 45, 872 customers can now buy the model for Rs 26,490 as part of the Prime Day sales.

ASUS VivoBooK: The Asus model comes with an eye-catchy design that is matched by impressive features. Sporting an Intel Core i3 6th Gen CPU and 4GB RAM the model has highly impressive battery life. Originally priced at Rs 37,990 the model can be purchased for Rs 26,490 as part of the offer.