Believe it or not, small businesses are a crucial part of Amazon India’s seller network. Come Amazon Prime Day on August 6 and 7, the e-commerce giant is expecting products sold by small and medium businesses to double.

“SMBs (Small and Medium Businesses) and start-ups on Amazon are launching more than a thousand new products across 17 categories on Prime Day this year,” said Gopal Pillai, VP (Seller Services), Amazon India, “We are seeing a 2x increase in the number of products being launched by SMBs and start-ups this Prime Day."

This large number of sellers will include several offline retailers from over a hundred cities, part of Amazon’s Local Shops programme, all set to make their “Prime Day debut”. The 17 categories Pillai refers to, include those like health and personal care, beauty and grooming, grocery, and home products.

What’s on offer?

On offer from Amazon’s SMB stables are hot favourites like the Belgian Waffle Bowl Maker from Coral Tree, Pregnancy Pain Relief Patches from Sirona Hygiene, Magnetic LED Assymetrix Desk Lamp from Theo Solutions, and the iSoothe portable eye massager from Xtech. “Prime Day will also see artisans and women entrepreneurs from Karigar and Saheli offer deals on unique products,” said Pillai. This includes handmade products from Tribes India, pottery, and jewellery products from other sellers.

Prime Day to help with customer outreach

What’s in it for these sellers, though? In one word: reach. After all, small businesses including those run by women entrepreneurs, small weavers, and artisans have been the worst hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.