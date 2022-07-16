Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best deals on Apple, Samsung, OnePlus smartphones and more

E-commerce giant Amazon is all set to host the Amazon Prime Day 2022 next week for two days on July 23 and 24. Ahead of the sale, Amazon has revealed a plethora of deals for customers in various categories, including smartphones, consumer electronics, TVs, appliances and fashion and beauty.

In smartphones, customers can avail Amazon Prime Day 2022 best offers in brands such as Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi and Realme.

During the period, ICICI Bank and SBI credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent discount. For Prime members, there will be up to Rs 20,000 discount on products and 6 months of free screen replacement.

Here’s a look at some of the best deals on Amazon Prime Day 2022:

Apple:

Customers can avail up to Rs 20,000 off on select iPhone models. Great deals will be available on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max models.

Samsung: Samsung fans can get up to 30 percent off on Galaxy S21 FE, revealed Amazon. Along with this, customers can enjoy offers on the brand’s M-series phones, including a flat Rs 15,000 off on the Galaxy M52. Customers can also avail Rs 8,000 off on the Galaxy M53 and M33 and Rs 5,000 discount on the Galaxy M32.

OnePlus: Amazon is offering the OnePlus 9 at Rs 37,999 during the sale period. Customers can buy the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10 Pro with up to 9 months of No-Cost EMI. They can also get additional benefits up to Rs 4,000 on coupons and up to Rs 7,000 on exchange. Customers can buy the OnePlus 10R for Rs 34,999 with coupons and bank offers and up to an additional Rs 4,000 off on exchange. The OnePlus Nord 2 CE Lite will come with extra coupons and the OnePlus Nord 2T and Nord CE 2 can be availed with instant bank discounts and No-Cost EMI.

Xiaomi: The Redmi 9-series will be available at a starting price of Rs 6,899 during Amazon Prime Day 2022 with additional benefits of Rs 600 with a coupon. The Redmi Note 10 series, which includes the Note 10T 5G, Note 10 Pro, Note 10 Pro Max and Note 10S, will be sold from Rs 10,999 onwards with some additional bank offers. Customers can get the Xiaomi 11 Lite for Rs 23,999 and the Xiaomi 11T Pro at Rs 35,999. The Xiaomi 12 Pro will also be available at a discounted price of Rs 56,999. Additional offers of up to Rs 6,000 will be available with bank discounts and coupons.

Realme and iQOO: Those who are looking to buy the Realme Narzo 50-series, which includes the Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro and Narzo 50A, can get it at a starting price of Rs 11,499 during the sale. The iQOO Neo 6 will be available at Rs 29,999, while the iQOO Z6 Pro will be sold at Rs 23,999. Customers can buy the iQOO Z6 at Rs 14,999 with coupons and bank discounts.

Other deals

Amazon is offering up to 75 percent discount during the Prime Day 2022 Sale on electronics and accessories including laptops, smartwatches, cameras, tablets, headphones, printers, gaming accessories, speakers and soundbars.

Power banks will be available at a starting price of Rs 499, mobile cases and covers will start at Rs 99, and cables and chargers will be available at Rs 49 and Rs 139 respectively.

During Prime Day 2022 Sale, customers can also avail up to 55 percent off on Amazon Echo smart speakers and smart displays. Kindle eReaders will get up to Rs 4,000 discount, while Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Paperwhite Signature variants will be sold at Rs 11,099 and Rs 15,299, respectively.