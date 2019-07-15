Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale: Top 10 best deals on smartphones, TVs, electronic gadgets

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale is finally here and will be open till midnight on July 16. The biggest Amazon sale yet, Prime Day 2019 will be running across 18 countries for 48 hours, offering attractive discounts on smartphones, TVs, laptops, and other electronic gadgets.

The Prime Day sale is available exclusively to Amazon Prime subscribers. While the annual subscription for Amazon Prime costs Rs 999, a monthly subscription can be availed at just Rs 129. Additionally, Amazon has collaborated with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 1,750) to the bank's credit and debit card users for Prime Day 2019.

Here are the top 10 best discounts and deals offered on gadgets during Prime Day 2019:

1. Apple iPhone XR: Apple's iPhone XR (64GB) is now available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999. With an MRP of Rs. 76,900, this deal is the lowest price that has been seen online for the iPhone XR. You can save up to Rs. 26,901 with the 35 percent discount offered during Prime Day.

2. Samsung Galaxy M30: The Samsung Galaxy M30 is now available at Rs 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,490) to Amazon's Prime subscribers. With 6.4-inch full-HD+ display, triple camera setup at the rear along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera, the Galaxy M30 features a massive 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging.

3. Nokia 6.1 Plus: The Nokia 6.1 Plus now costs Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 18,499) during Amazon's Prime Day sale in India. It comes with 5.8-inch IPS LCD display having a resolution of 1,080 x 2,280 pixels and a sharp pixel density of 435 ppi that will deliver a crisp view.

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick: The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote is a Digital HD media streamer that can be used to view photos & videos in HD quality. During Prime Day, the Fire TV stick will be available at Rs. 2799 (MRP Rs. 3999). This model can be connected to compatible devices via Bluetooth, USB, or Wi-Fi interface.

5. Amazon Echo: Amazon's smart speakers Echo Dot (3rd generation) is available for as low as Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499). The slightly bigger version, the Echo, is down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

6. Redmi Y3: Xiamo's budget smartphone, the Redmi Y3 will be selling for Rs. 8,999 during Amazon's Prime Day sale. With an MRP of Rs. 11,999, the Prime Day discount allows you to save Rs. 3,000.

7. Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (7th generation): A discount coupon of Rs. 2,000 is applicable instantly while checking out the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite, bringing down the effective price of the E-reader to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 10,999). The Kindle Paperwhite (7th generation) comes with a built-in backlight, 4GB storage, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

8. OnePlus 6T (6GB, 128GB): The OnePlus 6T (6GB, 128GB) is priced at Rs 26,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) for Prime Day. OnePlus 6T comes with a 6.41-inch full-HD+ display. The phone features two rear cameras with OIS support along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. The Prime Day deal on the OnePlus 6T allows you to save Rs. 11,000 on the smartphone.

9. Samsung 43-inch full-HD LED TV: During Prime Day, Amazon is offering the TV at a heavily discounted price of Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 44,900). Amazon is also providing a free Fire TV stick along with the purchase. It comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and 1-year additional warranty on the display panel.