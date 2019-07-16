Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: The best deals on electronics you can still grab on the last day

With Amazon's annual Prime Day 2019 sale coming to a close tonight, there is still a wide range of deals still available on smartphones, TVs, laptops and other electronics at "rock bottom prices". The mega sale ends at midnight today and is available exclusively to Prime subscribers. The e-commerce giant's two-day global sale is running across 18 countries offering some of the best deals on fashion, furniture, lifestyle as well as electronic products.

Here are the best deals on electronics that you can still avail today:

Boat Airdopes 311 true wireless earbuds: These wireless earbuds are the best alternative to Apple's airpods. With an MRP of Rs. 6,999, the Boat Airdopes 311 are priced at just Rs. 2,299 for Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale. With a 500mAh charging case, these earbuds are an exclusive new product launch during Prime Day 2019.

Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick bundle with Syska smart bulb: This combination of Amazon's voice-controlled smart speakers Echo Dot, the digital media streamer Fire TV stick along with the Alexa-compatible Syska smart bulb originally costs Rs. 10,297. The Prime Day 2019 sale offers this combination at less than half the price at just Rs. 4,999!

Amazon Kindle: For Prime Day, Amazon's new 10th generation Kindle e-book reader with 4GB memory and Wi-Fi connectivity is down to Rs. 6,249 from its original MRP of Rs. 7,999. The higher-end 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite with waterproofing is selling at Rs. 10,249 (MRP Rs. 12,999) for the sale.

LG 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV: Down from a hefty price of Rs. 89,990 to Rs. 59,999, the LG 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV includes one of the best deals on LED TVs during the Prime Day 2019 sale. With LG's new Ai ThinQ features as well as 3 HDMI ports and two USB ports, the Smart TV comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Apple iPad: Apple's 128 GB iPad in silver colour with Wi-Fi connectivity during the Prime Day sale lets you save 23 percent at a low price of Rs. 35,450.00 (MRP Rs. 46,300).

Bose SoundLink Revolve: The wireless speakers are available to Prime members in a Lightning Deal with the price bumped down to Rs. 13,930 from the original MRP of Rs. 19,900. Boasting a 360-degree sound experience, these speakers come with an IPX4 rating and have a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 3: The 42 mm Series 3 Apple Watch is now available at Rs. 26,900 (MRP Rs. 31,900) allowing you to save Rs. 5,000. With in-built GPS, optical heart sensor and a dual core processor, the Apple Watch is a great deal.

Bosch 7 kg Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine: At a 23 percent discount, the Bosch 7 kg automatic front-loading washing machine is now selling at Rs. 28,390 (MRP Rs. 36,850) on the special occasion. With a 1200 RPM spin speed, this washing machine comes with a 2 year warranty.