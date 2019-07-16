Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: The best deals on electronics you can still grab on the last day
Updated : July 16, 2019 02:18 PM IST
The Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale ends at midnight today and is available exclusively to Prime subscribers.
The 10th generation Kindle is down to Rs. 6,249 from its original MRP of Rs. 7,999.
LG's 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV is selling at Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 89,990).
