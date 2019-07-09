Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: All the best deals we are expecting to see this year

Amazon is set to launch its two-day global annual sale event, starting July 15. It is the 3rd consecutive year when Amazon Prime members will be able to avail huge discounts on products across categories.

If you are not a Prime member, you can become one by paying an annual membership amount of Rs 999 or a monthly fee of Rs 129. The membership includes free fast delivery, access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, as well as early access to deals.

Here's how you can get the most of the Amazon Prime Day sale:

Amazon will be launching about 1000+ products during the two-day sale, that would include the sale of a range of products from big brands like OnePlus, Honor, Samsung, IFB, etc. New launches in the mobile phone category would include a new colour variant to the existing models. Some of the products that are to be launched are:



OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue variant which costs Rs 32,999 on Amazon.



Samsung Galaxy M40 in Cocktail Orange



LG W30 Aurora Green



Amazfit BIP Lite smartwatch



New Intel-powered laptops



Click here to find more about the product launches.

Amazon is also offering cashback offers up to Rs 2,000 on flight bookings made through Amazon Pay. Buyers can save up to Rs 400 on tickets priced about Rs 4,999 and Rs 2,000 on tickets worth Rs 20,000+. The cashback will be credited to the Amazon Pay balance within 3 working days.

Additional 10 discounts will also be offered if you are using Amazon Pay to make the transaction. A user can add a minimum of Rs 1,000 and can be eligible for a maximum cashback of Rs 200. The cashback will be credited to the Amazon Pay account by July 20.

For HDFC Bank customers, Amazon is offering up to 10 percent instant cashback on purchases made through the bank's credit or debit card. The minimum transaction amount needed to avail the cashback is Rs 3,000, while the maximum cashback one can receive is Rs 10,000.

Still a week away, Amazon has already kicked off Prime Day 2019 with new releases on its over-the-top (OTT) platform, Amazon Prime Video. From July 1 to July 14, the company will release new 'blockbuster' movies every day. It is also going to offer celebrity-curated playlists during the days leading up to the Prime Day sale, and stream its Prime Day concert on July 11 on Prime Music.