Retail
Amazon looks to buy Uber Eats India to boost Prime membership plan, says report
Updated : July 29, 2019 09:46 AM IST
Amazon India is looking to expand its Prime membership plan by adding food delivery to its list of services: report
Adding a vertical of food delivery will result in more daily users and increase the number of transactions to the Prime membership plan which has around 10 million users, as per the report.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more