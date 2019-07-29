Amazon looks to buy Uber Eats India to boost Prime membership plan, says report

Amazon.com's India unit is in talks to buy out Uber Eats India, the food delivery platform by the global ride-hailing firm Uber, Business Standard reported citing sources.

Amazon India is looking to expand its Prime membership plan by adding food delivery to its list of services as it believes it can bring in more customers to the exclusive membership platform, the report said citing sources.

The talks for a buyout are in initial stages and a possible strategic alliance could also be explored, said the report.

Adding a vertical of food delivery will result in more daily users and increase the number of transactions to the Prime membership plan which has around 10 million users, as per the report.