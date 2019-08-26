Amazon launches military veterans' employment programme

Amazon India on Monday announced the launch of a military veterans employment programme that will create opportunities for military veterans and their spouses across Amazon India's fulfillment, sort and delivery centres in the country.

Amazon India is partnering with the office of the Director General of Resettlement (DGR) and the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO) to create continued work opportunities for military families across the country.

"Amazon is committed to diverse and inclusive hiring, creating opportunities for all individuals to realise their potential. Over the years, Amazon India has hired military veterans in various roles across the company.

"With two pilot programmes underway, we are confident of scaling the military veterans employment programme, and extending our engagement to hire talents from the Army, Air Force, Navy and police families in the future," said Akhil Saxena, Vice President, Asia Operations, Amazon.

The MoU between DGR and Amazon India is in its final stages of approval and participation of Amazon in all upcoming job fairs across India has been approved by the DGR.