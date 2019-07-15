Amazon kicks off Prime Day sales as Flipkart launches Big Shopping Days
Updated : July 15, 2019 04:23 PM IST
Amazon kicked off its annual Prime Day sale event for its Prime members on Monday, and is holding the event over two days for the first time.
Amazon has 100 million Prime members worldwide while in India, it is said to have 10 million Prime members.
