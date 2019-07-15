Amazon kicks off Prime Day sales as Flipkart launches Big Shopping Days

Amazon kicked off its annual Prime Day sale event for its Prime members on Monday, and is holding the event over two days for the first time.

Amazon has 100 million Prime members worldwide while in India, it is said to have 10 million Prime members, according to Redseer, a Bengaluru-based management consultancy firm. However, Amazon does not offer official figures. On Amazon India, Prime Day will entail as many as 1,000 new product launches over the two days, across categories including smartphones, TVs, electronics and fashion.

As per a RedSeer survey, in which it interviewed 150 customers and 50 sellers, 59 percent shoppers are planning to make a purchase with an average amount of Rs 5,300 during the Prime Day sales. Sellers on Amazon India are expecting to see an average jump of 2.3 times during the sale event, as per the survey.

>> Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: These are the best deals on mobile phones, laptops, smartwatches

Meanwhile, Amazon is also fighting for customer's mindshare as Flipkart has launched its Big Shopping Days from July 15 to July 18. According to RedSeer, Flipkart's BIg Shopping Days had a 38 percent top-of-mind share just before Prime Day Sale, while 48 percent of customers were looking to make a purchase on the platform, including customers who plan to purchase from both platforms.

>> Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019: These are the best deals available on laptops

For Amazon, the Prime Day sales are a good platform to convert more Prime members to shoppers, with RedSeer claiming that 30 percent of Prime members buy Prime for video and not for e-commerce value propositions​ and that only 40 percent actually pay for the membership while the rest have got it through bundled subscriptions.

>> Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale: Top 10 best deals on smartphones, TVs, electronic gadgets

“With Prime Day, we are excited to bring to our members over 1,000 new product launches, great deals and blockbuster entertainment with new titles from Prime Video and playlists on Amazon Prime music. Prime Day brings some of the biggest deals across categories like smartphones, TVs, fashion and beauty, appliances and many more", Akshay Sahi, head of Prime, Amazon India said in a statement.