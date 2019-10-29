Business
Amazon invests around Rs 4,500 crore in India businesses of Pay, Sellers and Retail
Updated : October 29, 2019 12:28 PM IST
Amazon is investing in fresh capital of Rs 4,472.50 crore (or $630 million) into three of its Indian businesses of Amazon Pay, Amazon Retail and Amazon Sellers, according to Paper.vc, a Bengaluru-based business insights platform.
The largest chunk of investment of Rs 3,400 crore will go into Amazon Seller Services, which runs the marketplace business, and has been the biggest cash guzzler due to deep discounting, promotions and marketing.
Amazon Pay India, which competes with Flipkart’s PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, among others will get Rs 900 crore to continue to fund cashbacks, marketing and adding more merchants.
The Great Diwali Discount! Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only. Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more