Amazon has infused Rs 1,125 crore in Amazon India’s marketplace business just ahead of the upcoming festive sales, filings sourced from Tofler show.

The e-commerce company has been ramping up operations ahead of its flagship Great Indian Festival sale. According to Redseer’s recent report, the main festive sale events, which are dominated by Amazon’s sale and Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale, is expected to see sales worth $4 billion, 50 percent higher than last year.

Amazon Seller Services Pvt Ltd, which runs the marketplace in India, received the funding from Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited, Singapore and Amazon.com Inc Limited, Mauritius, the filings show.

According to paper.vc, Amazon’s India business has received an estimated infusion of $750 million so far this year. Amazon India had received $1.26 billion in 2019, and $826 million in 2018, paper.vc said.

Amazon did not respond to specific queries.

The company has been aggressively expanding its delivery network and also hired nearly 50,000 season workers over the last few months.