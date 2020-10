Amazon has infused over Rs 700 crore into its payments unit in India, Amazon Pay, according to regulatory documents. The fresh infusion comes just ahead of the festive season where the e-commerce giant will compete head-on against Walmart-owned Flipkart and billionaire Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Industries'' JioMart.

Amazon Pay (India) has allotted 700,100,000 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 700.1 crore to the existing shareholder on rights basis, regulatory documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler showed. The shares were allotted to Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.Incs Limited, the documents filed with the corporate affairs ministry showed.

Amazon did not respond to queries. Amazon Pay competes with the likes of Flipkart''s PhonePe, Alibaba-backed Paytm and Google Pay. In January this year, Amazon Pay India had received Rs 1,355 crore from these entities.