Amazon India's 'Fab Phones Fest' is back; discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Vivo, OPPO, Huawei, Honor and more
Updated : December 19, 2019 05:09 PM IST
Customers can get a host of exciting offers and discounts on smartphones and accessories across top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Vivo, OPPO, Huawei, Honor among others.
From the latest VIVO U series to the iPhone 11 Pro, customers will be able to enjoy attractive deals on these latest smartphones like OnePlus 7T along with Samsung Galaxy M40, M30 and M20.
Customers can also look forward to interesting offers on Apple iPhone and accessories as part of Apple Days during Fab Phones Fest.
