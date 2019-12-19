Retail

Amazon India's 'Fab Phones Fest' is back; discounts on Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Vivo, OPPO, Huawei, Honor and more

Updated : December 19, 2019 05:09 PM IST

Customers can get a host of exciting offers and discounts on smartphones and accessories across top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Apple, Vivo, OPPO, Huawei, Honor among others.

From the latest VIVO U series to the iPhone 11 Pro, customers will be able to enjoy attractive deals on these latest smartphones like OnePlus 7T along with Samsung Galaxy M40, M30 and M20.