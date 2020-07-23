  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Business

Amazon India sets up 10 new warehouses to expand storage capacity

Updated : July 23, 2020 02:31 PM IST

Amazon will hold its Prime Day Sale in India on August 6-7
The sale will see over 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur,Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi and Boat, among others.
Amazon India sets up 10 new warehouses to expand storage capacity

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Stock Market Live: Indices at day's high, up nearly 1%; RIL hits Rs 13 lakh crore market cap

Stock Market Live: Indices at day's high, up nearly 1%; RIL hits Rs 13 lakh crore market cap

Bajaj Auto trades lower after Q1 earnings announcement; Brokerages mixed on stock

Bajaj Auto trades lower after Q1 earnings announcement; Brokerages mixed on stock

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

For 1st time in 75 years, world leaders won't travel to NY for UNGA as session goes virtual

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement