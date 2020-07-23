Amazon India sets up 10 new warehouses to expand storage capacity

Amazon India on Thursday said it has added 10 new warehouses and expanded seven existing buildings, ahead of its upcoming Prime Day sale. These new fulfilment centres will be set up in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Ludhiana and Ahmedabad, a statement said.

Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders. The company however did not give details about the expansion of the seven existing buildings and the investment made.

With this expansion, Amazon India has more than 60 fulfilment centres (FCs) in 15 states with a total storage capacity of over 32 million cubic feet and include the specialised network of FCs for large appliances and furniture category and Receive Centres, it added.

Amazon India's fulfilment network will be spread across a floor area of more than 8 million square feet more than the land size of 100 football fields, housing millions of items.

The increase in storage capacity is in line with Amazon's long-term commitment to invest in India, Amazon India Vice President Customer Fulfilment Operations (Asia Pacific, Middle East, Europe and North Africa and Latin America) Akhil Saxena said.

"...we look forward to creating thousands of job opportunities with competitive pay. Our investment in infrastructure and technology is to provide sellers with closer access to Amazon's fulfilment offerings, customers with faster delivery on a wider selection of products and help ancillary businesses such as packaging, transportation and logistics," he added.

The new facilities will be operational before the festive season, enabling customers to stay safe at home and get deliveries at their door step, the company said.

Amazon will hold its Prime Day Sale in India on August 6-7. The sale will see over 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur,Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi and Boat, among others.