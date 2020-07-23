Business Amazon India sets up 10 new warehouses to expand storage capacity Updated : July 23, 2020 02:31 PM IST Amazon will hold its Prime Day Sale in India on August 6-7 The sale will see over 300 new product launches from top brands like Samsung, Prestige, Fabindia, Dabur,Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi and Boat, among others. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply