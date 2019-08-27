Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Amazon India offers jobs to ex-Indian army personnel, spouses

Updated : August 27, 2019 10:03 AM IST

Amazon's Indian arm has launched a military veterans' employment programme to offer jobs to ex-servicemen and their spouses at its fulfilment, sort and delivery centres across the country.
In defence of employing ex-servicemen, the company said that it was committed to diverse and inclusive hiring, creating opportunities for diverse individuals to realise their potential.
"Thousands of personnel retire from the army every year. They are well-trained, self-motivated and have served the country over the years with a result-oriented culture. We find Amazon a match for them to work," an army official said in the statement.
