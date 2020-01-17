Amazon India announces 'Great Indian Sale'. Check discounts, offers and other details
Updated : January 17, 2020 02:46 PM IST
Amazon India will provide up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and exchange offers up to Rs 6,000.
Offers will be available on Apple iPhones including iPhone XR and the latest iPhone 11 series.
Up to 60 percent discount will be given on electronics appliances such as TVs, refrigerators and air conditioners.
