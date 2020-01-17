Amazon India announces 'Great Indian Sale'. Check discounts, offers and other details

Amazon India’s ‘Great Indian Sale’ festival will run from January 19 to January 20. However, Prime members will get an early access to the deals starting from 12 noon on January 18, the e-commerce marketplace said in a statement. Under the offer, Amazon India has announced discounts across smartphones, consumer electronics, daily essentials, home appliances and other products. Additionally, Amazon India will offer 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit card and EMI option.

Here are the key things to know about Amazon India’s ‘Great Indian Sale’:

Under Amazon India's 'Great Indian Sale', customers will be able to shop for more than 12 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI credit card and select debit and credit cards, the e-commerce said in a press release.

Amazon India will provide up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and exchange offers up to Rs 6,000. The OnePlus models will be available with up to Rs 10,000 off and an extra off of Rs 2,000 on exchange. Additionally, Rs 2,000 cashback will be available as Amazon Pay balance. OnePlus models will also see up to 12-month no-cost EMI option, making the EMI as low as Rs 3,000 per month, it said.

Offers will also be available on Apple iPhones including iPhone XR and the latest iPhone 11 series. On Samsung M series, customers will get up to 30 percent off on top rated smartphones, extra Amazon Pay offers, and up to 6-month no-cost EMI.

Additionally, discounts will be available on Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO, Honor and Huawei smartphones. Mobile accessories will be available at an all-inclusive price of Rs 69.

Up to 60 percent discount will be given on electronics appliances such as TVs, refrigerators and air conditioners, Amazon India said.

Up to 45 percent off will be available on Amazon devices across the echo range, FireTV Stick and Kindle eReaders.