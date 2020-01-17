#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Retail

Amazon India announces 'Great Indian Sale'. Check discounts, offers and other details

Updated : January 17, 2020 02:46 PM IST

Amazon India will provide up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and exchange offers up to Rs 6,000.
Offers will be available on Apple iPhones including iPhone XR and the latest iPhone 11 series.
Up to 60 percent discount will be given on electronics appliances such as TVs, refrigerators and air conditioners.
Amazon India announces 'Great Indian Sale'. Check discounts, offers and other details
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

How China tariffs on US commodities, energy stand after Phase 1 trade deal

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

US-China phase I deal no real surprise, phase II to be difficult, says Port Shelter Investment Mgmt

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Indian companies raised Rs 1.25 lakh crore in 2019, highest since 2005

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV