Amazon in talks to buy 8-10% stake in Future Retail; deal to close in weeks
Updated : August 14, 2019 06:53 AM IST
The deal with the Kishore Biyani-led company is expected to close in the next few weeks.
The deal, if it goes through, will helpÂ AmazonÂ further strengthen its foothold in the Indian market where it already operates an online marketplace.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more