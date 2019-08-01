Infrastructure
Amazon.in inks deal to expand its fulfilment centre in Hyderabad
Updated : August 01, 2019 12:27 PM IST
The existing warehouse is spread across 4 lakh sq ft and will now be expanded by another 1.8 lakh sq ft, a statement said.
The move will help Amazon, which is locked in an intense battle for market leadership with Walmart-backed Flipkart, to deliver products faster as the festive season approaches.
Unlike traditional warehouses, fulfilment centres are equipped with highly automated pick, pack and shipping processes to facilitate safe and timely processing of orders.
