Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Business

Amazon in advanced talks to buy upto 10% stake in Future Retail

Updated : August 14, 2019 03:04 PM IST

Amazon in advanced talks to buy upto 10% stake in Future Retail
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

ONGC Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

ONGC Q1 earnings today: What you should watch out for

Auto ancillary stocks under pressure after weak Q1 earnings

Auto ancillary stocks under pressure after weak Q1 earnings

July WPI falls to 1.08%, lowest in 25 months

July WPI falls to 1.08%, lowest in 25 months

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV