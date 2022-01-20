Amazon Great Republic Day sale: With exchange offers up to Rs 23,500, these smartphones are hard to resist

The Amazon's Great Republic Day sale will wrap up in less than 24 hours and if you are still uncertain about which phone to buy or whether you should buy a new phone at all, then you might want to take a look at the attractive exchange offers available on different phones.

Smartphones from Xiaomi, OnePlus, Apple, Samsung and others are available with exchange discounts of up to Rs 23,500. The final price of exchange depends on the model of the phone you want to purchase.

OnePlus 9R 5G

The 6.55-inch AMOLED display on the OnePlus 9R boasts a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone has a quad-camera framework on the back with a 48MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro sensor, and a 2MP monochrome camera. The phone is available on Amazon for Rs 36,999 with an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,500.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

The smartphone features raw power thanks to its Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The device has a triple rear camera set-up of 12MP + 8MP + 12MP. The original price of the phone is Rs 36,999 and buyers can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900.

Apple iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch display and is powered by Apple's A14 Bionic processor. The iPhone 12 costs Rs 52,999. During the ongoing sale, Amazon is offering an exchange deals of up to Rs 14,900 on the device.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with impressive hardware including the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone also features a 6.67-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display with vivid colours. While the price of the phone starts from 34,999, it is available with a significant exchange discount of up to Rs 19,900.

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G smartphone features a 6.55-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision. Under its hood lies the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 processor for a seamless performance. Amazon is offering the phone for Rs 26,999 along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 19,900.

Oppo A74 5G

Available with a Rs 14,900 exchange offer, this device ranks among one of the most budget phones in the 5G category. It is powered by the Snapdragon 480 5G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The original price of the phone on Amazon without an exchange offer is Rs 16,990.

iQOO Z5 5G

The iQoo Z5 is currently available with a discount coupon of Rs 2,000, along with an exchange offer of up to Rs 14,900 on Amazon. The device is available for Rs 23,990 on Amazon. The phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G SoC, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

