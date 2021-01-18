Retail Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on Wednesday; Check top deals here Updated : January 18, 2021 02:25 PM IST For the prime members, the sale will start 24 hours early, on January 19. OnePlus 8T will be available at a starting price of Rs 40,499, while the price of OnePlus Nord 5G will start from Rs 27,999. iPhone 12 mini will be available for Rs 10,000 less at Rs 59,990 instead of Rs 69,990. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply