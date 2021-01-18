Amazon Great Republic Day Sale begins on Wednesday; Check top deals here

E-commerce giant Amazon will kick off its Great Republic Day Sale from January 20 for customers in India. The sale, which is offering great discounts across products ranging from smartphones to home appliances to daily essentials, will go on till January 23.

For the prime members, the sale will start 24 hours early, on January 19. In addition to this, the prime members will also be eligible to avail of Lightning deals every day from January 20 to 22, between 8PM and midnight.

Amazon is offering an instant discount of 10 percent to customers making the purchase using SBI credit cards. There will also be the option of no cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv credit and debit cards. To avail the benefit, a customer will need to make a minimum purchase of Rs 4500 in one transaction.

In the smartphone segment, Great Republic Day Sale claims to offer some of the lowest prices ever on certain products. OnePlus 8T will be available at a starting price of Rs 40,499, while the price of OnePlus Nord 5G will start from Rs 27,999.

The price of Samsung Galaxy M51 will be slashed from Rs 28,999 to Rs 20,999, while that of M31 Prime will be available for Rs 14,999 discounted from Rs 18,699.

Redmi 9 Pro will cost Rs 12,999, while Redmi 9 Pro Max will come for Rs 14,999.

During the sale period, iPhone 12 mini will be available for Rs 10,000 less at Rs 59,990 instead of Rs 69,990. The price includes Rs 4500 instant discount on using SBI credit card. The AirPods Pro earbuds will be offered at Rs 20,999, down from Rs 24,900.

There will be a discount of up to 60 percent on TV and other home appliances. While Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV will be priced at Rs 59,999, LG’s 43-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV will cost Rs 34,999. The price of Samsung 253 L Double Door Refrigerator has been reduced to Rs 23,350.

Amazon Echo, Fire TV and Kindle will come with a discount of up to 40 percent. There will also be up to 60 percent off on subscription plans for Fire TV apps such as SonyLIV, Voot, Zee5, Discovery+ etc.