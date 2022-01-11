Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Apple iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and more can get up to 40% discount; check details here

E-commerce platform Amazon has begun teasing its Amazon Great Republic Day Sale. Several products, including clothing, electronics, smartphones, furniture, and more, will be available at their lowest prices during the sale.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is expected to hit around January 20 based on previous sale dates. Amazon Prime members will be able to shop 24 hours before the sale begins for non-Prime members.

Smartphone buyers will be spoilt for choice as there will be huge discounts on Apple, Samsung, Redmi, Vivo, Oppo and OnePlus among others. Some smartphones will be available with up to 40 percent discount.

Amazon has built a microsite to tease the products that will be available during the event. Up to 80 percent off on Amazon Fashion; up to 70 percent off on Home & Kitchen goods; daily essentials starting at Rs 99; electronics and accessories starting at Rs 99; lowest prices ever on popular smartphones from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and deals on other products are among the teasers mentioned on the microsite.

Since the third wave of the COVID-19 is already here, Amazon may launch the sale sooner as compared to previous years. If the sale is delayed, there may be shipment issues too.

The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale should offer a significant boost to Amazon's online sales at the beginning of the year.