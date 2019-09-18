Business
Amazon Great Indian Festival: Dates, offers, discounts and more
Updated : September 18, 2019 01:45 PM IST
The sale is likely to interest large number of people as Amazon is offering heavy discounts on a range of products from smartphones to home appliances.
Up to 40 percent off on latest smartphones along with additional cashback, exchange offers, no-cost EMIs, free screen replacement and guaranteed exchange price offers.
Up to 75 percent off on appliances and TVs with no-cost EMIs and exciting exchange offers and installation with free deliveries.
