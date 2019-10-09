Business
Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special sale starts October 13. Check offers, details here
Updated : October 09, 2019 12:16 PM IST
OnePlus 7, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999, will be available for Rs 29,999. Xiaomi Redmi 7A and the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available for Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.
The iPhone XR, which recently got a price cut from Apple and carries a price tag of Rs 49,900, will be available for Rs 44,999.
There will be extensive discounts on other product categories, and Amazon’s own Fire TV streaming devices, Echo smart speakers as well as displays and Kindle e-readers.
