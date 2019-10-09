Amazon Great Indian Festival Celebration Special sale starts October 13. Check offers, details here

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Celebration Special sale will start from October 13 and runs until October 17. The sale, as its name conveys, comes in the wake of the success of the e-commerce giant's flagship annual offering that ran from September 29 to October 4.

Just like the Great Indian Festival sale, the celebration special also has a plethora of appealing offers. Amazon Prime members will get access to the sale a day earlier, from October 12. On top of discounted products, there will be supplementary discounts for ICICI Bank users, as well as no-cost EMIs on the bank's debit cards.

Like the Great Indian Festival, Amazon will offer compelling discounts and offers on electronic devices and other items during its newest sale. The American retailer has numerous offers to supplement discounts on its offerings, including cash back offers and no-cost EMIs.

Amazon India has said that there will be discounts of as much as 40 percent on premium smartphones, including OnePlus 7T, Samsung M30s and Vivo U10, and up to 60 percent on televisions and appliances.

OnePlus 7, which was launched at a starting price of Rs 32,999, will be available for Rs 29,999. Xiaomi Redmi 7A and the Samsung Galaxy M30 will be available for Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

And for iPhone lovers, the iPhone XR, which recently got a price cut from Apple and carries a price tag of Rs 49,900, will be available for Rs 44,999.

Some phones will also come with free screen replacements as an added incentive for shoppers.

There will be extensive discounts on other product categories, and Amazon’s own Fire TV streaming devices, Echo smart speakers as well as displays and Kindle e-readers.