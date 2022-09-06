Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 — what we know so far

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 — with its usual array of discounts and offers on laptops, smartphones, electronic appliances and even personal care products — is likely to coincide with Walmart-owned Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2022 sale.

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced that it will be unveiling one of the biggest online shopping festivals in the country, the Great Indian Festival 2022. The dates of the festival have not been announced yet but just like in previous years, it will coincide with the upcoming festival season.

While details of the sale have not yet been published, Amazon has teased discounts on items like laptops, smartphones, electronic appliances and even personal care products. The company has also teased the launch of over 60 new products including Redmi 11 Prime 5G, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Apart from the above electronics, the company will also offer discounts and offers on Amazon’s own range of electronic devices like Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices. The company will also offer promotional combos for the Alexa smart home system.

Amazon has also stated that Amazon Prime members will be able to avail the promotional prices, discounts and offers earlier than other customers. The platform regularly opens its special sales to subscribers of the Amazon Prime service earlier than regular customers.

The e-commerce platform has also tied up with State Bank of India (SBI) to give the bank’s customers an instant 10 percent discount on transactions, including those made with their SBI credit cards.

Customers will also be able to buy products using Amazon Pay’s ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ services along with no-cost EMI purchases when making transactions, using leading bank credit and debit cards.

Amazon has created a dedicated microsite for the sale with offers ‘unlocking’ once the festival begins. The microsite details the range of offers and all the range of products that will be on sale during the festival.

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival is likely to coincide with Walmart-owned rival e-commerce platform Flipkart’s own Big Billion Days 2022 sale.