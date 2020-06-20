Business Amazon gets approval for alcohol delivery in West Bengal Updated : June 20, 2020 04:10 PM IST Alibaba-backed Indian grocery venture BigBasket has also won approval to deliver alcohol in the state, the notice said. Amazon has been invited to sign a memorandum of understanding with the state, said the notice, which has not previously been reported. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply