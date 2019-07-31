Amazon Freedom Sale starts on August 8: Here are the best deals on offer

E-commerce giant Amazon India has announced a Freedom Sale to celebrate 73rd Independence Day from August 8-11. The sale will kick-start a day earlier for Amazon Prime users.

Amazon has partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer 10 percent instant discount to its credit card users. During the sale, the internet retailer will offer huge discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI option and launch offers.

The company claims that there will be discounts up to 40 percent on mobile phones and accessories. Smartphones like Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy M40, Samsung Galaxy M30, Samsung Galaxy M20, Redmi Y3, Oppo A7, Honor View 20, and Oppo K3 are expected to be on sale at steep discounts while phones like Oppo Reno, Vivo V15, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, V15 Pro, and Oppo F11 Pro will be available on exchange offers.

Among accessories, power banks, cables and chargers, Bluetooth headsets, and cases and covers will be available with discounts and deals on Amazon.

In the electronics category, cameras, smartwatches and accessories will be sold at up to 50 percent discount. Headphones and speakers will see up to 60 percent discounts.