Amazon Freedom Sale: From Sony Bravia to Samsung, here are the best deals on TVs

Amazonâ€™s Freedom Sale is into its second day. Launched at midnight on August 8, the sale in commemoration of Independence Day, has featured massive discounts and offers on a wide range of products.

Some of the biggest deals come are in the electronics department.

The sale on Amazon began on August 8 and ends on Sunday, August 11. It began a day early for Amazon Prime users.

Here's a look at the best TV offers from the top brands. The list includes television sets with the highest discounts on the e-commerce platform.

1. Sony Bravia 4K UHD OLED Smart TV (Price: Rs 174,490)

Sonyâ€™s Bravia range of TVs are famous worldwide, and Amazon has one of its biggest offers on a Sony TV. The black-coloured 55-inch KD-55A8F 2018 model, with 4K-picture quality, OLED screen and Android capabilities is available for Rs 174,490. While that might seem high, the original price is Rs 329,900, which indicates a price cut of 47 percent.

2. LG 4K UHD OLED Smart TV (Price: Rs 119,999)

One of the industryâ€™s biggest players, LG is a veteran in all things TV. And they have not disappointed with their latest offering of the 55-inch smart TV variant with 4K Ultra HD abilities and an OLED display. The 2018 OLED55B8PTA in its black colour is being sold for Rs 119,999, a 52 percent discount from its original price tag of Rs 249,990.

3. Samsung HD Ready LED Smart TV (Price: Rs 20,300)

You canâ€™t leave Samsung out of a TV list. The South Korean giantâ€™s 2019 model UA32N4200 with an LED display and HD quality, smart capabilities and a 32-inch screen is available for a mere Rs 20,300, seeing a price cut of 59 percent in its black colour.

4. TCL 4K UHD LED Smart TV (Price: Rs 58,999)

The Chinese corporation has been producing some great television sets lately, and this one, at a mammoth 65 inches, is one of its very finest. Android-certified, 4K picture and an LED screen, the TCL L65P2MUS can be bought at a discount of 61 percent in its gold colour. The original price of Rs 149,900 has been reduced to Rs 58,999 for Amazonâ€™s sale.

5. Micromax Full HD LED TV (Price: RsÂ

42,990.00