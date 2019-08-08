Business
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Here's how you can buy iPhone XR for Rs 50,000
Updated : August 08, 2019 01:15 PM IST
The 64 GB variant of iPhone XR, which is usually priced at Rs 76,900, is available at a massive 32 percent during theÂ Amazon Freedom Sale.
The Amazon Freedom Sale runs from August 8 to August 11.
