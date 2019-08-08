Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Here's how you can buy iPhone XR for Rs 50,000

Amazonâ€™s Freedom Sale has brought some great news for Apple buffs. While there are deals on all major smartphones, the most exciting offer comes with the tech giantsâ€™s latest budget model, the iPhone XR.

The 64 GB variant of iPhone XR, which is usually priced at Rs 76,900, is available at a massive 32 percent during theÂ Amazon Freedom Sale and is being sold for just Rs 51,999 in all colours.

The 128 GB version costs Rs 56,999, while the largest storage option of 256 GB is available at Rs 66,999. All sizes have seen a price cut of almost Rs 25,000.

The deal has proved very popular among buyers, with certain colours â€” like coral and yellow â€” already temporarily unavailable.

Amazon also has a sale on the other two iPhones released last year. The iPhone XS 64 GB model variant begins at Rs 94,900 and the flagship iPhone XS Max has a starting price of Rs 104,900 for the same storage size.