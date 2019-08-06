Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: Here are the best deals on smartphones

E-commerce giant Amazon India has announced its Freedom Sale to celebrate 73rd Independence Day. The sale is scheduled for August 8-11.

The sale will go live on August 7 at 12pm (noon) for Amaon Prime subscribers. It will start for the regular Amazon shoppers at midnight August 8 and it will end on August 11 for all Amazon users.

Amazon has come out with huge offers and discounts on smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M30's both 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000 during the sale. Also, Samsung Galaxy M20 will be offered at a discount of Rs 1,000.

Honor 20i will receive a price cut of Rs 2,000 during the sale. After the discount, the phone will be priced at Rs 12,999 instead of Rs 14,999. Those purchasing with an SBI credit card will get additional discounts.

Honor 8X will be sold at a starting price of Rs 10,999, down from its existing price of Rs 14,999 for the 4GB + 64GB model, Rs 16,999 for 6GB + 64GB model, and Rs 18,999 for 6GB + 128GB model.

Nokia 6.1 Plus has received a price cut of Rs 6,000 and it will be sold at Rs Rs 10,999 instead of Rs 16,999. Nokia 8.1, on the other hand, will be sold starting at Rs 19,499 during the sale, down from its existing price of Rs 19,999.

During the sale, customers will see Rs. 3,000 extra exchange discount on the OnePlus 7. Additionally, they will have the option to choose no-cost EMIs for up to 12 months.