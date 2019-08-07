Amazon Freedom Sale 2019: From iPhone XR to Google Pixel, these are the best deals on top-end smartphones

Amazon Freedom Sale is back, less than a month after its Prime Day sale. The sale runs from August 8 to August 11, but it began at 12 noon on August 7 for Amazon Prime users.

Amazon Prime is a subscription programme rolled out by the company that gives members benefits like free shipping, same-day delivery, and, in this case, early access to all sale periods.

The deals on offer on the e-commerce platform include everything from phones and TV sets to clothing and footwear.

Amazon has revealed all the deals it will be offering for the four-day period, adding that all shoppers will receive an instant 10 percent discount if they use the State Bank of India (SBI) credit cards.

Here's a look at the top deals being offered during the Amazon Freedom Sale on flagship smartphones of top brands:

iPhone XR

While the iPhone XS and XS Max arenâ€™t currently available in India, you can get an iPhone XR at up to 34 percent off on all colours. The 64 GB model is currently at Rs 50,999, down from Rs 76,900, while the 128 GB version is available at Rs 55,999, down from Rs 81,900.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus

Launched in March this year, the South Korean giantâ€™s flagship phone can be bought for up to 16 percent discount on its original price. The 128 GB model of the Galaxy S10 will set you back by Rs 61,750, while the 512 GB storage option is on offer for Rs 76,990. For the Galaxy S10 Plus, the prices range from Rs 73,900 for the 128 GB version to Rs 1,17,900 for the 1 TB model.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

The Galaxy Note 9 is on sale for up to 25 percent off. The 128 GB version with 6 GB RAM is, depending on the colour, available from Rs 54,900 to Rs 64,400, all down from Rs 73,600, while the 512 GB version with 8 GB RAM ranges between Rs 70,999 and Rs 76,900, reduced from the original price of Rs 93,000.

Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL

The latest version of the only phone sold by Google has quite a few deals on offer. The Pixel 3â€™s 64 GB variant is on sale for Rs 54,888 for the Clearly White and Rs 56,520 for the Just Black colours. And the Pixel 3 XL, with up to 39 percent off, has an even bigger price cut. The 64 GB options range between Rs 51,290 and Rs 54,349 based on the colour. The 128 GB version, though only currently available in the Not Pink colour, is a steal at Rs 57,180, down from Rs 93,000.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Chinese companyâ€™s flagship device has seen a price cut of 29 percent in the Twilight colour, with the 128 GB model available for Rs 56,990. However, if you pick one of their refurbished phones, you can buy them for just Rs 45,999.

Huawei P30 Pro

Released in March 2019, the P30 Proâ€™s 256 GB model can be found at Rs 63,990 in the Breathing Crystal colour, a sizable reduction from its Rs 79,990 price tag.

Vivo V15 Pro

This bezel-less phone is available at a 27 percent discount off its original cost in all colours, with the 6 GB RAM option priced at Rs 23,990 and the 8 GB at Rs 26,990.

Honor View20

A subsidiary of Huawei, Honor has recently stepped up in the premium phone market, and is now offering what is the biggest discount on this list. With a massive price cut of 42 percent on all colours, the 128 GB model is available for Rs 24,999, while the 256 GB option can be bought for Rs 29,999.

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro