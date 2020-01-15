Business
Jeff Bezos arrives in India, pays tribute to 'someone who truly changed the world'
Updated : January 15, 2020 06:33 AM IST
Over three days, Bezos will review and plan Amazon's operations in the country.
Bezos is also due to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other government officials as well as industry leaders such as Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
