Amazon, Flipkart vie for $4.8 billion festive season business with flagship sales
Updated : September 26, 2019 04:03 PM IST
There is no slowdown when it comes to consumer spending and online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart in India are expected to generate about $4.8 billion in sales from September 25 to October 29, mitigating the impact of the general economic gloom.
Nandita Sinha, vice-president, events, engagement and merchandising said that with the 'Big Billion Days Specials', Flipkart has partnered with 40 key brands to co-create unique offerings.
According to Amazon India, with a selection of 200 million products by over 500,000 sellers and 1.5 times more fulfillment capacity to deliver orders faster across the country, the company is geared up for the 'Great Indian Festival' sale.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more