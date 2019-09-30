Business
Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India
Updated : September 30, 2019 02:56 PM IST
Amazon reported record sales of about Rs 7.5 billion ($7.07 million) in 36 hours in the premium smartphone brands category.
Flipkart and Amazon began their flagship annual sales on Saturday, with both vying for customers during the October-December festive season.
Amazon has successfully grabbed a large chunk of the Indian e-commerce space even though it entered seven years after Flipkart in 2014.
