#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Retail
Business

Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India

Updated : September 30, 2019 02:56 PM IST

Amazon reported record sales of about Rs 7.5 billion ($7.07 million) in 36 hours in the premium smartphone brands category.
Flipkart and Amazon began their flagship annual sales on Saturday, with both vying for customers during the October-December festive season.
Amazon has successfully grabbed a large chunk of the Indian e-commerce space even though it entered seven years after Flipkart in 2014.
Amazon, Flipkart make record first-day festive sales in India
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Filpkart’s Big Billion Sale is live: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

Filpkart’s Big Billion Sale is live: Top smartphone deals under Rs 10,000

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Mylan to invest $1 billion in India on capex in 6 years

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV