Amazon, Flipkart face a tough 2020 as Reliance firms up e-commerce plans

Updated : December 29, 2019 01:30 PM IST

Walmart-owned Flipkart claims it has over 60 percent market share in the Indian e-commerce market, while Amazon is believed to have about 30 percent market share.
Reliance's likely entry into the space by Diwali next year will bring in massive competition for both Amazon and Flipkart.
Reliance Retail operates 10,415 stores in more than 6,600 cities and towns, with 500 million annual footfalls, giving the company the kind of scale required to swiftly launch India-based operations.
