Amazon fails to stall CCI proceedings on show cause notice

Amazon’s special leave petition against the Delhi High Court order in the matter of the show cause notice issued by the Competition Commission of India came up for hearing in the Supreme Court today.

CCI in June this year had issued a show-cause notice to Amazon asking Amazon to show cause why action should not be taken against it under Sections 43A, 44 and 45 for its misrepresentations and false representations while seeking approval of CCI for its investment in FCPL.

During the next four months – June to September, Amazon was given time to file a reply, a personal hearing and make written submissions.

In the meantime, independent directors of Future Retail submitted indisputable proofs from Amazon’s own internal emails to expose the lies and false statements made by Amazon to CCI.

Though it is close to 6 months now, CCI has not passed any order on the show cause notice, much to Amazon’s advantage.

Traders body CAIT had obtained an order from the Delhi High Court that the CCI should dispose off the Show Cause Notice within two weeks from November 16, 2021.

Amazon’s counsel argued that CCI should not be allowed to pass an order on the Show Cause Notice since it will affect the arbitration proceedings.

The Supreme Court, after hearing FCPL and CAIT, did not stay the proceedings before CCI and directed CCI to decide the Show Cause Notice within 2 weeks, after hearing Amazon.