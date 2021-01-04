  • SENSEX
Amazon did not help us despite eight approaches, says Future Group's Kishore Biyani

Updated : January 04, 2021 10:59 AM IST

Biyani said Reliance Retail came as a “saviour” and alleged Amazon is trying to derail the acquisition by Reliance Retail as the Bezos led company wants the Future Group to ‘languish.’
The entire drama began in August after Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of RIL, announced that it is acquiring the retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing business from the Future Group.
