Since the launch of COVID-19 supplies on March 31, Amazon Business has delivered over 100 million essential health and safety products to tens of thousands of locations across the US, including pandemic hotspots like New York City and rural counties not served by traditional suppliers.

More than 13,000 healthcare providers and 7,000 government organizations have been able to leverage COVID-19 supplies, the ecommerce giant said in a statement.

The items include facial shields, surgical masks, ventilators, digital thermometers, exam gloves, medical gowns, sanitizers and wipes.

With "Free Priority Delivery" offered as the default shipping option at checkout, eligible items get the fastest available shipping speed, sometimes as soon as the next business day.

COVID-19 Supplies has been expanded to Canada, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Japan and India.

During this time of unprecedented demand, Amazon's global supplier network and fulfillment expertise have enabled the delivery of PPE and other critical supplies to those on the front lines.

"We're using our expertise and resources to find, distribute, and deliver these vital products to help alleviate the supply shortages affecting those on the front lines," said Alexandre Gagnon, Vice President of Amazon Business Worldwide.