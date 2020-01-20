Business
Amazon chief Jeff Bezos launches delivery e-rickshaws for India
Updated : January 20, 2020 02:00 PM IST
In a tweet on Monday morning, Jeff Bezos announced the launch of the new delivery vehicle in India.
Bezos concluded his three-day India trip last week.
