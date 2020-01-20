Amazon chief Jeff Bezos launches delivery e-rickshaws for India

Despite the apparent snub from the Indian government on his recent three-day visit to the country, Amazon chief Jeff Bezos on Monday announced the launch of electric delivery rickshaws in India.



Hey, India. We’re rolling out our new fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. Fully electric. Zero carbon. #ClimatePledge pic.twitter.com/qFXdZOsY4y

— Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 20, 2020

Amazon is the second biggest online retailer in India, trailing behind Walmart-owned Flipkart.

Bezos concluded his three-day India trip last week. During his visit, Bezos announced a $1 billion investment over five years to digitise small businesses in the country. However, his gesture didn’t elicit the response he would have hoped for.

Union commerce minister Piyush Bansal disparaged Bezos’ investment. "They [Amazon] may have put in a billion dollars but if they make a loss of a billion dollars every year, then jolly well will have to finance that billion dollar. So, it is not as if they are doing a favour to India when they invest a billion dollars," Goyal said at the Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi on Thursday.

Goyal later claimed to have been misinterpreted and clarified: "I was only saying that investment should come as per the rules and regulation," he told reporters in Ahmedabad. "We welcome all kinds of investment. However, the necessary legal process would follow if any investment is made outside the purview of law," he added.



Mr @JeffBezos , please tell this to your employees in Washington DC. Otherwise your charm offensive is likely to be waste of time and money . https://t.co/L06kI0AqLn

— Dr Vijay Chauthaiwale (@vijai63) January 16, 2020

Further, reports suggest that Amazon’s bid to set up a meeting with Modi didn’t materialise, with the prime minister opting to give the cold shoulder to the world’s richest man.